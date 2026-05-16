Arjuna Capital Purchases 6,471 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. $EXPD

Arjuna Capital increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD - Free Report) by 37.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,940 shares of the transportation company's stock after acquiring an additional 6,471 shares during the period. Expeditors International of Washington comprises about 0.9% of Arjuna Capital's portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Arjuna Capital's holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $3,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXPD. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 33,622 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company's stock.

Get EXPD alerts: Sign Up

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $155.53 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.90 and a 1-year high of $167.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.26. The firm has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 36.16% and a net margin of 7.64%.During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 106.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. Expeditors International of Washington's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXPD. Zacks Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $137.30.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington is a global logistics and freight forwarding company headquartered in Seattle, Washington. The firm specializes in providing tailored supply chain solutions that encompass air, ocean and ground transportation. Through an integrated service model, Expeditors coordinates and manages the movement of goods for a diverse customer base, including manufacturers, retailers and technology companies.

The company's core offerings include customs brokerage, cargo insurance, distribution and warehousing services, as well as vendor consolidation and inventory management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Expeditors International of Washington, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Expeditors International of Washington wasn't on the list.

While Expeditors International of Washington currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here