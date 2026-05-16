Arjuna Capital Purchases New Stake in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,488 shares of the wireless technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,623,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB increased its position in Qualcomm by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,533,420 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $262,291,000 after purchasing an additional 23,110 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in Qualcomm by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 18,691 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Qualcomm by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143,690 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $24,578,000 after purchasing an additional 7,804 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its position in Qualcomm by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 40,009 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $6,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Qualcomm by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,682 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Qualcomm Price Performance

Shares of Qualcomm stock opened at $201.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $147.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.85. Qualcomm Incorporated has a twelve month low of $121.99 and a twelve month high of $247.90. The firm has a market cap of $212.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.49.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.Qualcomm's quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 17th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This is an increase from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Qualcomm's payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Qualcomm news, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.90, for a total value of $529,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 28,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,972,189.60. The trade was a 8.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $569,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,065,677.70. This represents a 7.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 18,477 shares of company stock worth $3,268,316 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Qualcomm from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Freedom Capital lowered shares of Qualcomm from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Qualcomm to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $180.37.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on QCOM

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Qualcomm Company Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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