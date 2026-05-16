Arjuna Capital Sells 2,534 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Arjuna Capital lessened its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,209 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 2,534 shares during the quarter. Arjuna Capital's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Family CFO Inc bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. SWAN Capital LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 1,666.7% during the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 106 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company's stock.

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Key International Business Machines News

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM stock opened at $219.56 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $240.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $206.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.58. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1-year low of $212.34 and a 1-year high of $324.90.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 15.61%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.69 per share. This is a boost from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio is presently 59.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC raised International Business Machines from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and raised their price target for the company from $218.00 to $231.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $317.00 to $283.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $340.00 to $290.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Dbs Bank upgraded International Business Machines from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $294.41.

Get Our Latest Research Report on International Business Machines

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

In other news, Director Michael Miebach purchased 434 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $233.33 per share, for a total transaction of $101,265.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,265.22. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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