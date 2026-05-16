Arjuna Capital Takes Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. $DCI

Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,945 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $2,655,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,603 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Donaldson by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 0.6% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 21,713 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 4.3% in the third quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,008 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Donaldson from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Donaldson to $123.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Donaldson from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Donaldson from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Donaldson presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $100.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Donaldson

Donaldson Stock Performance

Donaldson stock opened at $81.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.99. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.71 and a 1-year high of $112.84. The company's 50-day moving average is $86.69 and its 200 day moving average is $91.93.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.07). Donaldson had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 29.85%. The business had revenue of $896.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James Owens sold 13,753 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total transaction of $1,226,905.13. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,565 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,013,023.65. This trade represents a 37.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,800 shares of company stock worth $1,765,184. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company's stock.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc NYSE: DCI is a global provider of filtration systems and replacement parts for a wide range of industries. The company develops and manufactures air, liquid and gas filtration solutions for engine and industrial applications, helping customers improve performance, lower emissions and extend equipment life. Donaldson's product portfolio includes engine air intake filters, fuel filters, hydraulic filters, compressor filters, dust collection systems and gas turbine air intake systems.

Serving markets such as agriculture, construction, mining, power generation, aerospace and original equipment manufacturing, Donaldson operates through two primary business segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI - Free Report).

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