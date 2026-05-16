Arjuna Capital Takes Position in Hubbell Inc $HUBB

Arjuna Capital bought a new position in shares of Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,517 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $2,006,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 147.8% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 141.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 630.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Hubbell Price Performance

HUBB opened at $480.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $504.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $481.13. The company has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.95. Hubbell Inc has a twelve month low of $374.68 and a twelve month high of $565.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.06. Hubbell had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Hubbell has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.300-19.850 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hubbell Inc will post 19.83 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Hubbell's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HUBB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $515.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Mizuho set a $575.00 target price on Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hubbell from $481.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Evercore increased their target price on shares of Hubbell from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Hubbell from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hubbell has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $546.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HUBB

Insider Activity at Hubbell

In other news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 2,601 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.73, for a total value of $1,362,221.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 2,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,508.16. This trade represents a 50.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company's stock.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated NYSE: HUBB is an industrial manufacturer and distributor of electrical and electronic products serving a range of end markets including commercial and residential construction, industrial, and utility customers. Founded in 1888 by Harvey Hubbell, the company has a long history in electrical innovation and product development and is headquartered in Connecticut. Hubbell designs, manufactures and sells components and systems that enable the distribution and control of electrical power and provide lighting solutions for indoor and outdoor environments.

The company's offerings span a broad portfolio of products used by contractors, utilities, original equipment manufacturers and facility owners.

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