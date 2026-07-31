Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 1,555 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,524 shares of the investment management company's stock after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors' holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $10,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFS Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth $1,239,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Partners Inc. now owns 3,241 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 31.5% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,655,923 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $1,400,892,000 after buying an additional 396,657 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,287 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $7,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 6,857 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $973.55, for a total value of $6,675,632.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,070 shares in the company, valued at $30,248,198.50. This trade represents a 18.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 14,292 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.07, for a total transaction of $13,421,188.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,657 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,703,018.99. The trade was a 47.72% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key The Goldman Sachs Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs Asset Management launched AlphaAI , a new artificial-intelligence investment platform led by Lou D’Ambrosio, chairman of Artificial Intelligence. The initiative gives GS a direct opportunity to monetize demand for AI-focused investing and could support long-term growth in assets under management and fee revenue. Goldman Sachs Asset Management launches AI investment platform

, a new artificial-intelligence investment platform led by Lou D’Ambrosio, chairman of Artificial Intelligence. The initiative gives GS a direct opportunity to monetize demand for AI-focused investing and could support long-term growth in assets under management and fee revenue. Positive Sentiment: GS ranked first among North American M&A advisers by transaction value in the first half of 2026, advising on approximately $437.7 billion of deals. Continued deal activity supports advisory revenue and signals a favorable environment for the firm’s investment-banking business. Goldman Sachs tops North America M&A advisers

in the first half of 2026, advising on approximately $437.7 billion of deals. Continued deal activity supports advisory revenue and signals a favorable environment for the firm’s investment-banking business. Positive Sentiment: Strong second-quarter results across major U.S. banks, driven by trading, lending and investment banking, reinforce expectations for a supportive operating backdrop for GS. The company’s latest reported quarter also featured substantial earnings and revenue beats, providing fundamental support for the stock.

Strong second-quarter results across major U.S. banks, driven by trading, lending and investment banking, reinforce expectations for a supportive operating backdrop for GS. The company’s latest reported quarter also featured substantial earnings and revenue beats, providing fundamental support for the stock. Positive Sentiment: GS and T. Rowe Price launched a private-markets interval fund for retail investors. Broadening access to private-market investments could help Goldman Sachs expand distribution and recurring asset-management fees. Goldman Sachs launches retail private markets fund

GS and T. Rowe Price launched a private-markets interval fund for retail investors. Broadening access to private-market investments could help Goldman Sachs expand distribution and recurring asset-management fees. Neutral Sentiment: A sharp unwinding of leveraged AI trades and losses at a hedge fund highlights elevated market and liquidity risk. The volatility could weigh on trading sentiment, although periods of dislocation may also create opportunities for GS’s trading business. Situational Awareness sells public equities book

A sharp unwinding of leveraged AI trades and losses at a hedge fund highlights elevated market and liquidity risk. The volatility could weigh on trading sentiment, although periods of dislocation may also create opportunities for GS’s trading business. Negative Sentiment: A U.K. tribunal ordered Goldman Sachs to pay nearly £1.5 million, or about $2 million, to a former compliance manager in a discrimination case. The financial cost is modest relative to GS’s size, but the ruling adds reputational and legal risk. Goldman Sachs ordered to pay former compliance manager

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 4.4%

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $1,024.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,052.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $954.18. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $694.05 and a 1 year high of $1,153.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.30.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The investment management company reported $20.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $14.47 by $6.51. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.22 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 68.89 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group's previous quarterly dividend of $4.50. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $1,299.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,048.00 to $1,245.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $870.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a "market perform" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $1,061.43.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report).

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