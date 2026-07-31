Arkadios Wealth Advisors Increases Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 46.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,238 shares of the medical research company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors' holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. High Note Wealth LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 170.6% in the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 78.6% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 50 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on TMO. Weiss Ratings upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Evercore set a $570.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $520.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $617.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.00, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 24,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,927,815. The trade was a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

TMO stock opened at $576.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $214.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.87. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $435.27 and a fifty-two week high of $643.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $503.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $511.55.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.71 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $11.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.71 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.28 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.930-25.330 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 25.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio is currently 10.11%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Further Reading

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