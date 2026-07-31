Arkadios Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,787 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 7,852 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors' holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $10,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AG Campbell Advisory LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Portfolio Resources Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 146.5% during the 1st quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE PM opened at $192.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $299.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.38. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $183.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.67. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.11 and a 52-week high of $207.76.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.15. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 163.41%. The firm had revenue of $11.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Philip Morris International's revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Philip Morris International's payout ratio is currently 84.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $205.89.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PM

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

Further Reading

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