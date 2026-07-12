Arlington Capital Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Centrus Energy Corp. $LEU

Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,945 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,115,000. Centrus Energy accounts for 1.8% of Arlington Capital Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Arlington Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Centrus Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEU. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 5,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 102 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Centrus Energy in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Centrus Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in Centrus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Centrus Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 49.96% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LEU shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Centrus Energy from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Centrus Energy from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. B. Riley Financial lowered their target price on shares of Centrus Energy from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on Centrus Energy from $240.00 to $205.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Centrus Energy from $224.00 to $218.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $255.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LEU

Insider Buying and Selling at Centrus Energy

In other news, CFO Todd M. Tinelli sold 306 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total transaction of $62,286.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Centrus Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Centrus Energy stock traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $171.45. 638,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,913. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $144.65 and a 12 month high of $464.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.77, a P/E/G ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 5.72.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $76.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $76.13 million. Centrus Energy had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 13.40%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp is a U.S.-based supplier of nuclear fuel and enrichment services, specializing in the production of low-enriched uranium (LEU) for commercial power reactors and highly enriched uranium for naval propulsion. Through its Centrus Global subsidiary, the company provides technical support, fuel fabrication services and recycled uranium products to utilities operating light-water reactors. Centrus also develops advanced centrifuge technologies aimed at improving enrichment efficiency and reducing the cost of nuclear fuel.

Originally founded as the United States Enrichment Corporation (USEC) in 1998 following a spin-out from the U.S.

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