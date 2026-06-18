Armistice Capital LLC Buys 20,715 Shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,111 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 20,715 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC's holdings in O'Reilly Automotive were worth $8,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in O'Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at O'Reilly Automotive

In other news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 13,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,295,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,750. This trade represents a 52.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 2,595 shares of O'Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total transaction of $230,098.65. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,680. The trade was a 39.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 105,730 shares of company stock worth $9,815,388 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $110.00 target price on O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on O'Reilly Automotive from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $112.25.

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O'Reilly Automotive Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $88.40 on Thursday. The business's 50 day moving average is $91.49 and its 200 day moving average is $93.08. The stock has a market cap of $73.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $108.71.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. O'Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 263.22% and a net margin of 14.30%.The business's revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.35 EPS. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

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