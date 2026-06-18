Armistice Capital LLC Has $84.86 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 367,633 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after purchasing an additional 58,233 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.0% of Armistice Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Armistice Capital LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $84,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $158,348,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913,959 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 388,653,121 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $89,708,913,000 after purchasing an additional 6,971,680 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,120,994 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $51,753,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479,324 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $32,868,735,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,379,134 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $18,527,354,000 after purchasing an additional 302,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total value of $2,489,273.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,060,750.70. The trade was a 18.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,467 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.40, for a total value of $4,074,007.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 14,159 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,729,480.60. This trade represents a 52.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 195,774 shares of company stock valued at $51,614,434 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Pivotal Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $320.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $312.78.

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Amazon.com Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $237.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.97. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.00 and a 1 year high of $278.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

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About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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