Armistice Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

Armistice Capital LLC reduced its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Free Report) by 54.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 400,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC's holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $17,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 105.3% in the third quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 405,425 shares of the company's stock worth $22,497,000 after acquiring an additional 207,959 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 13.7% during the third quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 311,168 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,267,000 after acquiring an additional 37,453 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at about $3,171,000. Romano Brothers AND Company boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 704.0% in the fourth quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 34,236 shares of the company's stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 29,978 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth about $19,519,000. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on NVO shares. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Research raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $65.56.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NVO

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $43.55 on Thursday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $35.12 and a one year high of $74.82. The company has a market cap of $194.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.69 and a 200-day moving average of $45.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 63.31%. On average, equities analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Novo Nordisk A/S

Here are the key news stories impacting Novo Nordisk A/S this week:

Positive Sentiment: Novo Nordisk said it will seek Chinese regulatory approval for its oral Wegovy pill “very soon,” which could expand its obesity franchise into one of the world’s largest pharmaceutical markets and help offset recent concerns about GLP-1 supply constraints. Article Title

Novo Nordisk said it will seek Chinese regulatory approval for its oral Wegovy pill “very soon,” which could expand its obesity franchise into one of the world’s largest pharmaceutical markets and help offset recent concerns about GLP-1 supply constraints. Positive Sentiment: Some commentary and broker coverage are framing Novo Nordisk as a beaten-down or fairly valued leader rather than a broken story, and the stock continues to draw investor attention, suggesting valuation-sensitive buyers may be stepping in. Article Title

Some commentary and broker coverage are framing Novo Nordisk as a beaten-down or fairly valued leader rather than a broken story, and the stock continues to draw investor attention, suggesting valuation-sensitive buyers may be stepping in. Neutral Sentiment: Brokerage coverage remains lukewarm, with Novo Nordisk carrying an average “Hold” rating, which suggests analysts are not seeing a near-term catalyst strong enough to turn sentiment decisively bullish. Article Title

Brokerage coverage remains lukewarm, with Novo Nordisk carrying an average “Hold” rating, which suggests analysts are not seeing a near-term catalyst strong enough to turn sentiment decisively bullish. Negative Sentiment: Multiple reports said a hacking group stole more than a terabyte of data and attempted a $25 million extortion, while leaked information and exposed clinical-trial patient data raise cybersecurity, privacy, and regulatory risks for Novo Nordisk. Article Title

Multiple reports said a hacking group stole more than a terabyte of data and attempted a $25 million extortion, while leaked information and exposed clinical-trial patient data raise cybersecurity, privacy, and regulatory risks for Novo Nordisk. Negative Sentiment: The breach comes as Novo Nordisk is already dealing with GLP-1 production and supply strain, so investors may worry that operational issues and reputational damage could pressure execution. Article Title

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, best known for its leadership in diabetes care and metabolic health. The company traces its roots to early Danish insulin production in the 1920s and was established in its current form through a 1989 merger of predecessor companies. Novo Nordisk develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and devices that address chronic and serious diseases, with a strong emphasis on long-term treatment and patient support.

The company’s core product portfolio centers on diabetes therapies, including a range of insulins and modern incretin-based treatments.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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