Armistice Capital LLC Raises Holdings in GitLab Inc. $GTLB

Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB - Free Report) by 127.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 858,925 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 482,067 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 0.51% of GitLab worth $32,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get GitLab alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLB. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of GitLab by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 558 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in GitLab by 92.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in GitLab in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at GitLab

In other news, Director Sytse Sijbrandij sold 116,200 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $3,304,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,902,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,814,330.44. This trade represents a 0.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 459,799 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $10,285,703.63. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 808,399 shares of company stock valued at $18,891,476 over the last three months. 10.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GitLab Stock Performance

Shares of GTLB stock opened at $26.47 on Thursday. GitLab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.73 and a fifty-two week high of $52.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.44 and a beta of 0.96.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $264.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.23 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a positive return on equity of 0.31%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. GitLab has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.170-0.180 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that GitLab Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GTLB shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of GitLab from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of GitLab from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of GitLab in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Guggenheim restated a "neutral" rating on shares of GitLab in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GitLab currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $36.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GTLB

About GitLab

GitLab Inc NASDAQ: GTLB is a leading provider of a unified DevOps platform designed to streamline the software development lifecycle. Founded in 2011 by Dmitriy Zaporozhets and Sid Sijbrandij, the company initially gained recognition for its open-source Git repository manager. Over time, GitLab expanded its offerings to encompass planning, source code management, continuous integration/continuous deployment (CI/CD), security testing, and monitoring in a single application. This integrated approach enables development teams to collaborate efficiently, reduce toolchain complexity, and accelerate release cycles.

The GitLab platform is offered through both cloud-hosted and self-managed deployment models, catering to organizations of all sizes.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider GitLab, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and GitLab wasn't on the list.

While GitLab currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here