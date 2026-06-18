Armistice Capital LLC Takes $20.61 Million Position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. $ENR

Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,036,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,606,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 1.51% of Energizer as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENR. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Energizer by 1,836.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,181 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its stake in Energizer by 148.1% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 2,077 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Energizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,479 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company's stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company's stock.

Energizer Stock Performance

Shares of ENR opened at $20.00 on Thursday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $18.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.78. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.75 and a 52 week high of $30.29.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.47. Energizer had a return on equity of 144.22% and a net margin of 6.55%.The business had revenue of $643.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Energizer's revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Energizer has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.750-0.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.600 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. Energizer's payout ratio is 43.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Aqua Capital, Ltd. bought 35,686 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.44 per share, for a total transaction of $658,049.84. Following the purchase, the insider owned 7,235,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,426,049.84. This represents a 0.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 218,896 shares of company stock valued at $3,761,092. Insiders own 1.63% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ENR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Energizer from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Energizer from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Energizer from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Energizer in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energizer has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $23.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENR

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global consumer products company best known for its portfolio of portable power and lighting solutions. The company's primary business activities include the design, manufacture and marketing of batteries under the Energizer and Rayovac brands, as well as portable lighting products such as flashlights, headlamps and lanterns. Energizer also produces a range of automotive appearance and protection products, including tire inflators and repair kits, along with personal care offerings like aerosol insect repellents and sunscreen under licensed brands.

Founded in 2000 through the spin-off of the battery business from Ralston Purina Company, Energizer has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions.

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