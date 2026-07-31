Armstrong World Industries, Inc. $AWI Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI - Free Report) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,481 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 25,554 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.19% of Armstrong World Industries worth $13,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the construction company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 177 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 426.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company's stock.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Down 0.1%

Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $174.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $157.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.17. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.28 and a twelve month high of $206.08.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $472.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.67 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 37.35%. The company's revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Armstrong World Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.300-8.500 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong World Industries declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 21st that permits the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 12.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.339 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 5th. Armstrong World Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AWI. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $203.00 target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Wednesday. Evercore set a $200.00 price target on Armstrong World Industries in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $213.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of commercial ceiling and wall solutions. The company offers a diverse portfolio of acoustical, decorative and specialty ceiling systems designed to enhance interior environments in offices, healthcare facilities, schools, retail outlets and other non-residential settings. Through its focus on performance, aesthetics and sustainability, Armstrong World Industries addresses both functional and design requirements for architects, contractors and building owners.

Armstrong's product range includes mineral fiber, fiberglass, wood wool, metal and stone wool ceiling panels, as well as suspension and grid systems.

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