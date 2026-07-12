ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 42,450 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 678.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,710 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 42,450 shares during the quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Optima Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company's stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus set a $108.00 price objective on Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $116.32.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Charles Schwab

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 7,941 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $794,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 29,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,986,600. This trade represents a 21.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 2,520 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total transaction of $228,312.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 177,508 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,082,224.80. This trade represents a 1.40% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,700 shares of company stock valued at $6,283,211. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE:SCHW traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.02. 5,677,657 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,709,114. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12-month low of $83.96 and a 12-month high of $107.50.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.39 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

Key Headlines Impacting Charles Schwab

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Positive Sentiment: Charles Schwab was upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) , signaling improving earnings outlooks and potentially boosting near-term investor sentiment. Article Title

Charles Schwab was upgraded to a , signaling improving earnings outlooks and potentially boosting near-term investor sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley raised its price target on SCHW to $133 from $125 and kept an overweight rating, reinforcing expectations for more upside.

Morgan Stanley raised its price target on SCHW to from $125 and kept an rating, reinforcing expectations for more upside. Positive Sentiment: Brokerage sentiment remains constructive overall, with another report citing an average Moderate Buy rating from analysts.

Brokerage sentiment remains constructive overall, with another report citing an average rating from analysts. Positive Sentiment: Schwab’s push into digital assets and crypto trading could be an additional long-term growth driver, as the company reportedly hires for its blockchain and crypto team ahead of a rollout. Article Title

Schwab’s push into could be an additional long-term growth driver, as the company reportedly hires for its blockchain and crypto team ahead of a rollout. Neutral Sentiment: Schwab strategists warned that the era of easy index gains may be ending, reflecting a more volatile market backdrop that could affect trading and client behavior in either direction. Article Title

Schwab strategists warned that the era of easy index gains may be ending, reflecting a more volatile market backdrop that could affect trading and client behavior in either direction. Neutral Sentiment: Media coverage about Trump-related trading activity through a Schwab account is likely more of a headline risk than a direct business driver unless it leads to regulatory or reputational issues. Article Title

Media coverage about Trump-related trading activity through a Schwab account is likely more of a headline risk than a direct business driver unless it leads to regulatory or reputational issues. Negative Sentiment: Barclays lowered its price target on SCHW to $122 from $127, which is a modest negative, though the firm still rates the stock overweight.

About Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Charles Schwab, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Charles Schwab wasn't on the list.

While Charles Schwab currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here