ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV $BUD

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD - Free Report) by 691.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,299 shares of the consumer goods maker's stock after purchasing an additional 52,679 shares during the quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $4,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,036 shares of the consumer goods maker's stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,869 shares of the consumer goods maker's stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,318,248 shares of the consumer goods maker's stock worth $81,151,000 after purchasing an additional 265,783 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 40.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,562 shares of the consumer goods maker's stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the second quarter valued at about $120,000. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $79.60. 1,265,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,177,362. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.59. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $56.97 and a twelve month high of $85.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.27 billion during the quarter. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 16.34%. Analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on BUD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $86.50 to $84.50 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $90.08.

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About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV NYSE: BUD is a multinational brewing company headquartered in Leuven, Belgium. It is one of the world's largest brewers and is primarily engaged in the production, distribution and marketing of beer and related beverages. The company's operations span brewing, packaging, logistics and retail/customer sales support, serving a broad set of channels from on-premise hospitality to retail and e-commerce.

AB InBev's portfolio includes a mix of global, regional and local beer brands across mainstream, premium, craft and non-alcoholic categories.

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