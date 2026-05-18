Arrow Financial Corp Purchases 27,092 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 831.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,350 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 27,092 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp's holdings in Netflix were worth $2,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apriem Advisors lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 1,567 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 574 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Stewardship Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $2,422,301.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 120,931 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,725,370.39. The trade was a 18.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 9,253 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $823,054.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,563,353.65. This trade represents a 11.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,422,769 shares of company stock valued at $135,144,073 over the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX stock opened at $87.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $366.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.55. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.01 and a twelve month high of $134.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.74 and a 200-day moving average of $94.67.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $103.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 17th. William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Freedom Capital upgraded Netflix from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Netflix to a "positive" rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.82.

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Key Stories Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several analysts reaffirmed bullish ratings and targets, citing Netflix’s expanding ad tier, strong engagement, and improving monetization outlook.

Several analysts reaffirmed bullish ratings and targets, citing Netflix’s expanding ad tier, strong engagement, and improving monetization outlook. Positive Sentiment: Netflix extended its relationship with the NFL and will stream more games, adding another high-profile live content driver that could help attract viewers and advertisers.

Netflix extended its relationship with the NFL and will stream more games, adding another high-profile live content driver that could help attract viewers and advertisers. Positive Sentiment: Netflix is also building out event-based programming, including its first live MMA card and a concert tour tied to KPop Demon Hunters, which reinforces its push beyond traditional streaming.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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