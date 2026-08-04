Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ARWR Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR - Free Report) by 312.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 608,531 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after acquiring an additional 461,119 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.43% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $38,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 407.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. SEB Asset Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,919,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,122,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 896.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,470 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 79,140 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 27,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.61% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ARWR shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a "buy" rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley Financial boosted their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings lowered Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $96.92.

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Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $86.01 on Tuesday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $95.49. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 1.26. The business's fifty day moving average is $79.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.85. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.17. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.09% and a negative net margin of 48.38%.The business had revenue of $73.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $73.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 86.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Hongbo Lu sold 2,970 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $228,333.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 52,012 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,998,682.56. This represents a 5.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Since its founding in 2008, Arrowhead has leveraged its proprietary delivery platform—known internally as the Advanced RNAi Compound (ARC) technology—to silence disease-causing genes in patients suffering from genetically defined diseases. The company's approach aims to offer durable, targeted treatments across a range of therapeutic areas.

The company's pipeline includes multiple candidates in various stages of development.

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