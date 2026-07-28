Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 1,022,516 Shares of Nutanix $NTNX

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX - Free Report) by 628.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,185,120 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,022,516 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.45% of Nutanix worth $45,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,514,943 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,422,247,000 after purchasing an additional 832,468 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nutanix by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,452,714 shares of the technology company's stock worth $591,991,000 after buying an additional 4,826,443 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nutanix by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,283,964 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $272,452,000 after buying an additional 135,533 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Nutanix by 180.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,333,937 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $224,021,000 after buying an additional 2,786,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,647,276 shares of the technology company's stock worth $188,528,000 after buying an additional 447,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NTNX shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Nutanix from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on Nutanix from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $60.00.

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Nutanix Price Performance

Shares of NTNX opened at $56.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 59.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.61. Nutanix has a one year low of $34.01 and a one year high of $82.42. The company's fifty day moving average price is $51.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.95.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $703.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $686.34 million. Nutanix had a net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 38.96%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Nutanix will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc is an enterprise cloud computing company that develops software to simplify the deployment and management of datacenter infrastructure. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in San Jose, California, Nutanix is best known for pioneering hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI), an approach that integrates compute, storage and virtualization into a single software-defined platform aimed at reducing complexity and operational overhead in private and hybrid cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio centers on the Nutanix Cloud Platform, which includes its core AOS software for HCI, Prism for infrastructure management and automation, and a suite of additional services such as Calm for application automation, Files and Volumes for file and block services, Karbon for Kubernetes orchestration, and Era for database management.

Further Reading

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