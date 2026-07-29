Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 29,126 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. $HII

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII - Free Report) by 47.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,932 shares of the aerospace company's stock after acquiring an additional 29,126 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.23% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $34,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get HII alerts: Sign Up

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 140.0% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 108 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Bayban bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 88 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 363.3% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

HII stock opened at $299.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.25. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $256.45 and a 1 year high of $460.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $291.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $360.52.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.09. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 4.71%.The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.79 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries's revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 17.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $405.00 to $349.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $374.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HII

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.58, for a total value of $1,118,530.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 8,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,595.78. This represents a 29.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries NYSE: HII is America's largest military shipbuilding company and a leading provider of professional services to the U.S. government. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII designs, constructs and maintains nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, submarines and other complex vessels for the U.S. Navy. The company's products include nuclear aircraft carriers, Virginia-class and Columbia-class submarines, as well as amphibious assault ships, destroyers and cutters.

Established in 2011 as a spin-off from Northrop Grumman's shipbuilding operations, HII traces its heritage to two historic builders: Newport News Shipbuilding, founded in the 19th century, and Ingalls Shipbuilding, founded in 1938.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Huntington Ingalls Industries, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Huntington Ingalls Industries wasn't on the list.

While Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here