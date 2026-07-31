Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 67,080 Shares of Myers Industries, Inc. $MYE

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE - Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 712,692 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 67,080 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 1.90% of Myers Industries worth $15,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 372.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Myers Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Myers Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Myers Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Myers Industries by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MYE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Myers Industries from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Myers Industries from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Myers Industries from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $37.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Myers Industries

Myers Industries News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Myers Industries this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results beat estimates. Myers Industries reported second-quarter sales of $179.2 million, up 9.8% year over year and above the $166 million consensus estimate. Reported EPS was approximately $0.50–$0.53, compared with expectations of $0.36. Net income more than doubled to $20.0 million, while operating income reached $31.2 million with a 17.4% margin. Myers Industries Q2 revenue rises 9.8% as EPS reaches 50 cents

Myers Industries reported second-quarter sales of $179.2 million, up 9.8% year over year and above the $166 million consensus estimate. Reported EPS was approximately $0.50–$0.53, compared with expectations of $0.36. Net income more than doubled to $20.0 million, while operating income reached $31.2 million with a 17.4% margin. Positive Sentiment: Growth was strong in key end markets. Infrastructure revenue increased 52% and Food & Beverage rose 48%. Revenue growth excluding the company’s exit from approximately $5 million of low-margin products was 13%, suggesting underlying performance was stronger than the headline figure. Myers Industries earnings report

Infrastructure revenue increased 52% and Food & Beverage rose 48%. Revenue growth excluding the company’s exit from approximately $5 million of low-margin products was 13%, suggesting underlying performance was stronger than the headline figure. Positive Sentiment: European ammunition-packaging expansion could support future growth. The Scepter business began producing military ammunition containers in Europe, improving regional capacity and customer access. Management outlined a potential 10% to 15% compound annual growth rate for ammunition packaging through 2028. Myers Industries launches European production of Scepter military packaging

The Scepter business began producing military ammunition containers in Europe, improving regional capacity and customer access. Management outlined a potential 10% to 15% compound annual growth rate for ammunition packaging through 2028. Positive Sentiment: Cash generation and liquidity remained solid. Operating cash flow was $32.1 million, free cash flow was $26.5 million, and total liquidity was $292.3 million. The company also recently refinanced and extended its credit facilities, which may improve financial flexibility. Myers Industries posts strong second-quarter 2026 results

Operating cash flow was $32.1 million, free cash flow was $26.5 million, and total liquidity was $292.3 million. The company also recently refinanced and extended its credit facilities, which may improve financial flexibility. Neutral Sentiment: Results were uneven across markets. Vehicle revenue declined 19% and Consumer revenue fell 14%. Management expects strong Infrastructure growth, moderate Industrial and Food & Beverage growth, and stable conditions in Vehicle and Consumer markets.

Myers Industries Price Performance

NYSE:MYE opened at $33.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $28.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.17 and a beta of 0.88. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.96 and a 12-month high of $36.00.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 3.36%.The company had revenue of $179.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.00 million.

Myers Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. Myers Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.14%.

Myers Industries Profile

Myers Industries, Inc is a diversified manufacturer of polymer products serving industrial, commercial and consumer markets. The company designs, produces and markets a broad range of molded and fabricated plastic components, including pallets, bulk containers, tanks and drums used in material handling and storage applications. Myers Industries leverages proprietary polymer technologies to provide durable, reusable solutions that help customers optimize supply chain efficiency and reduce environmental impact.

Myers operates primarily through two business segments.

Further Reading

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