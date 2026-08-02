Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 85,450 Shares of Talos Energy Inc. $TALO

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO - Free Report) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 459,477 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 85,450 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.28% of Talos Energy worth $7,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Talos Energy alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in Talos Energy in the first quarter worth $794,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,468,553 shares of the company's stock worth $149,234,000 after purchasing an additional 501,552 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Talos Energy by 394,736.8% during the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300,076 shares of the company's stock worth $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Talos Energy by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 44,827 shares of the company's stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Talos Energy by 4,830.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 47,232 shares of the company's stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 46,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company's stock.

Talos Energy Trading Up 3.7%

Talos Energy stock opened at $15.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Talos Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.67 and a 12 month high of $17.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.34.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 42.58% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $472.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Talos Energy Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 339,568 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $5,704,742.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 40,460,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,728,604.80. This represents a 0.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.51% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Talos Energy from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on Talos Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Stephens reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Roth Capital raised Talos Energy from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $18.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Talos Energy

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Founded in 2012 by industry veterans Tim Duncan and Jeremy Rights, the firm completed its initial public offering in 2021 and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TALO. The company's core operations focus on the acquisition, exploration, development and production of offshore hydrocarbon reserves, with a primary emphasis on the U.S. Gulf of Mexico basin.

Talos Energy's asset portfolio spans deepwater and shelf opportunities in the Gulf of Mexico, where it holds interests in several producing fields and exploration blocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Talos Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Talos Energy wasn't on the list.

While Talos Energy currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here