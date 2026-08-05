Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Boosts Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated $CSL

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL - Free Report) by 104.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,413 shares of the conglomerate's stock after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership's holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 36.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 105,468 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $35,912,000 after acquiring an additional 28,414 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 8.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth about $1,345,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 118.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,646 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 40.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,396 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $43,088,000 after buying an additional 32,996 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $386.04 on Wednesday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $293.43 and a 1-year high of $432.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business's 50 day moving average is $350.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $356.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.85.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 47.58% and a net margin of 14.21%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 21.21 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSL. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $412.00 target price on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $401.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Inc is a diversified global manufacturer serving a broad array of markets with engineered products, systems and solutions. The company's operations span several core business segments, including construction materials, fluid technologies, interconnect technologies, brake and friction systems, and engineered products. Carlisle is known for its expertise in developing high-performance building envelope solutions, precision-engineered hoses and fluid-handling components, lightweight interconnect systems for aerospace and defense, and heavy-duty brake and friction products.

Within its construction materials segment, Carlisle offers single-ply roofing membranes, polyiso insulation, and waterproofing systems designed for commercial and industrial buildings.

See Also

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