Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Boosts Stake in NiCE $NICE

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE - Free Report) by 126.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,491 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 80,082 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.24% of NiCE worth $15,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NiCE in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NiCE in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in NiCE in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in NiCE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, MidFirst Bank bought a new stake in shares of NiCE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NiCE Stock Down 5.8%

Shares of NiCE stock opened at $98.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.77. NiCE has a 52 week low of $83.10 and a 52 week high of $159.58.

NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $768.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.94 million. NiCE had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. NiCE has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.980-11.180 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.600-2.700 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NiCE will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NICE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on NiCE from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. DA Davidson raised shares of NiCE from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of NiCE in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of NiCE in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of NiCE in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, NiCE presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $131.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NICE

About NiCE

NiCE Ltd is a global software provider specializing in solutions for customer engagement, financial crime prevention, public safety, workforce optimization and border security. Its product offerings include cloud-native and on-premises platforms that leverage advanced analytics, artificial intelligence and automation to help organizations enhance customer experiences, streamline operations and ensure regulatory compliance. NiCE’s portfolio addresses the needs of contact centers, financial institutions, government agencies and enterprises across a broad range of industries.

In customer engagement, NiCE delivers tools for omnichannel interaction management, real-time and historical analytics, workforce management, and quality management.

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