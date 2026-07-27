Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Boosts Stake in Seaboard Corporation $SEB

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Seaboard Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB - Free Report) by 238.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,332 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 8,683 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 1.28% of Seaboard worth $69,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Abel Hall LLC lifted its position in Seaboard by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 69 shares of the company's stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Seaboard by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the company's stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Seaboard by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12 shares of the company's stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Seaboard by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 99 shares of the company's stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Seaboard by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 113 shares of the company's stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. 22.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seaboard Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN SEB opened at $4,714.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.25. The business's 50 day moving average is $4,827.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5,056.66. Seaboard Corporation has a 12-month low of $3,081.22 and a 12-month high of $5,989.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $124.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 5.93%.The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter.

Seaboard Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Seaboard's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.93%.

About Seaboard

Seaboard Corporation is a diversified agribusiness and transportation company engaged in a range of global operations. Organized into several operating segments, the company's principal activities include pork production and processing, commodity trading and milling, marine products, sugar production, and shipping. Seaboard's integrated business model spans the entire value chain—from feed grain procurement and hog production to finished pork products—enabling the company to capture efficiencies across each stage of its operations.

In its pork segment, conducted under the Seaboard Foods subsidiary, the company raises hogs and operates slaughter and processing facilities in the United States.

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