Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Boosts Stock Position in Galiano Gold Inc. $GAU

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU - Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,872,117 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 672,133 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 2.63% of Galiano Gold worth $17,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Galiano Gold by 5,413.7% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,477,180 shares of the company's stock worth $3,708,000 after buying an additional 1,450,389 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Galiano Gold by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 191,664 shares of the company's stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 100,202 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Galiano Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Galiano Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in Galiano Gold by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 623,919 shares of the company's stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 120,388 shares in the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Galiano Gold Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN GAU opened at $1.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.46. Galiano Gold Inc. has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $3.62. The company has a market cap of $467.76 million, a P/E ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Freedom Capital raised shares of Galiano Gold from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Galiano Gold from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $4.25.

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Galiano Gold Profile

Galiano Gold Incorporated is a Canada-based gold exploration and development company listed on the NYSE American under the symbol GAU. The company's primary focus is the acquisition, exploration and advancement of gold deposits in the Americas. Galiano Gold pursues a value-driven strategy to build gold resources by identifying high-potential projects, conducting systematic drilling programs and advancing resource definition toward a development decision.

Galiano Gold's flagship asset is the Oko West and Oko East gold project located in the Essequibo region of Guyana, where multiple oxide and primary gold mineralized zones have been outlined through extensive drilling.

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