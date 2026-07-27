Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Boosts Stock Position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. $REZI

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI - Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,069,509 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 71,092 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.37% of Resideo Technologies worth $69,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REZI. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 20.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,903 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,244,000 after acquiring an additional 21,583 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 15,375 shares of the company's stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 37,048 shares of the company's stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 15,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 234,202 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,895,000 after acquiring an additional 23,680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company's stock.

Resideo Technologies Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:REZI opened at $34.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.76. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.15 and a 12 month high of $45.29.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. Resideo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 16.70% and a negative net margin of 6.71%.The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company's revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Resideo Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.200 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.710-0.750 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on REZI shares. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Resideo Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Resideo Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $46.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc, headquartered in Austin, Texas, is a global provider of home comfort, security and energy management solutions. Formed as an independent company in 2018 following its spin-off from Honeywell, Resideo leverages decades of engineering experience to deliver connected products and services to residential and light commercial customers.

The company’s core offerings include smart thermostats, security systems, video doorbells, water leak and freeze detection devices, and indoor air quality monitors.

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