Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 126,328 Shares of InterDigital, Inc. $IDCC

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC - Free Report) by 135.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,388 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after acquiring an additional 126,328 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.85% of InterDigital worth $66,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in InterDigital by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 704 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of InterDigital by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 10,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of InterDigital by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 835 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of InterDigital by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,451 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings cut InterDigital from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $416.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IDCC

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Derek K. Aberle sold 522 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $144,406.08. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,620 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,107,996.80. The trade was a 6.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 67,976 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,441,136. The trade was a 2.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 5,872 shares of company stock worth $1,654,159 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company's stock.

InterDigital Stock Performance

NASDAQ IDCC opened at $258.30 on Monday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $269.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $213.06 and a 1 year high of $412.60.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.03. InterDigital had a return on equity of 35.25% and a net margin of 44.20%.The firm had revenue of $205.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. The company's revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. InterDigital has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.410-1.600 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.740-11.840 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that InterDigital, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InterDigital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 8th. InterDigital's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.37%.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc is a mobile and video technology research and development company that designs and licenses wireless communications and video compression innovations. Its patent portfolio encompasses key standards across 3G, 4G LTE and 5G wireless networks, as well as video and multimedia technologies. By focusing on fundamental technology creation rather than device manufacturing, InterDigital delivers core intellectual property to smartphone manufacturers, chipset vendors and telecommunications operators worldwide.

The company's principal services include patent licensing, technology evaluation and consulting.

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