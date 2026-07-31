Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 280,017 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. $WGO

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO - Free Report) by 72.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 664,638 shares of the RV manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 280,017 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 2.35% of Winnebago Industries worth $20,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 90.5% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 766 shares of the RV manufacturer's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the RV manufacturer's stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,255 shares of the RV manufacturer's stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 3,661.8% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 2,558 shares of the RV manufacturer's stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter.

Winnebago Industries Stock Down 3.8%

Shares of NYSE:WGO opened at $30.62 on Friday. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.80 and a 52-week high of $50.16. The company has a market capitalization of $865.60 million, a PE ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.79 and a 200-day moving average of $35.00.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The RV manufacturer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $698.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.67 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The company's revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Winnebago Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.650-2.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Winnebago Industries's dividend payout ratio is currently 102.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a "sector weight" rating on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research note on Monday. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. Roth Capital cut their target price on Winnebago Industries from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Winnebago Industries from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on Winnebago Industries from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $36.33.

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About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc is a leading manufacturer of recreational vehicles (RVs) and specialty vehicles, headquartered in Forest City, Iowa. Since its founding in 1958, the company has gained recognition for its motorhomes, travel trailers and fifth-wheel products under the Winnebago and Grand Design brands. Its portfolio also includes towable RVs, camper vans and commercial vehicles tailored for healthcare, government and mobile retail applications.

In addition to vehicle production, Winnebago Industries maintains an extensive dealer and service network across the United States and Canada, supplemented by parts distribution centers and customer support resources.

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