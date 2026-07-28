Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 283,671 Shares of nVent Electric PLC $NVT

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT - Free Report) by 130.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 501,362 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 283,671 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.31% of nVent Electric worth $59,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVT. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 128.1% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in nVent Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company's stock.

nVent Electric Stock Down 1.6%

NVT opened at $149.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a PE ratio of 49.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.36. nVent Electric PLC has a twelve month low of $78.03 and a twelve month high of $184.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $163.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 11.37%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. nVent Electric has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.450-4.550 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that nVent Electric PLC will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. nVent Electric's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.91%.

nVent Electric announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Saturday, May 16th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVT shares. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Research raised nVent Electric from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on nVent Electric from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on nVent Electric from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $190.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Sara E. Zawoyski sold 29,412 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.49, for a total transaction of $5,073,275.88. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 97,068 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,743,259.32. This represents a 23.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Aravind Padmanabhan sold 15,942 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $2,773,908.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,243 shares in the company, valued at $4,044,282. This represents a 40.68% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,685 shares of company stock worth $14,961,768. Insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric PLC is a global manufacturer of electrical connection, protection and thermal management solutions. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products aimed at enhancing safety, reliability and performance in electrical systems across a variety of industries. Its core offerings include electrical enclosures, heat tracing systems, grounding and bonding products, cable management, and fastening solutions. nVent serves markets such as commercial and industrial construction, oil and gas, telecommunications, data centers, utilities, and renewable energy.

The company's electrical enclosures and housing solutions protect sensitive components from environmental hazards, while its Raychem brand heat tracing products provide freeze protection and temperature maintenance for critical piping and equipment.

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