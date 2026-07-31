Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys Shares of 123,643 Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. $WMS

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 123,643 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $16,955,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.16% of Advanced Drainage Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get WMS alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMS. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,170 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,007 shares of the construction company's stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the construction company's stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 377 shares of the construction company's stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 244 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

Shares of WMS opened at $137.83 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.85 and a 12-month high of $179.32. The business's fifty day moving average is $142.79 and its 200 day moving average is $148.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The firm had revenue of $676.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $651.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from Advanced Drainage Systems's previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Advanced Drainage Systems's dividend payout ratio is presently 14.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $181.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Stephens raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $187.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WMS

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc NYSE: WMS is a leading manufacturer and supplier of water management solutions in North America. Headquartered in Hilliard, Ohio, the company specializes in the design, production and distribution of high-density polyethylene (HDPE) drainage pipe and related products. Its core business addresses stormwater management, on-site septic systems and erosion control for residential, commercial and infrastructure projects.

The company's product portfolio includes corrugated plastic pipe, tubing, fittings, geocells, geogrids and stormwater structures such as inlets, manholes and detention/retention systems.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Advanced Drainage Systems, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Advanced Drainage Systems wasn't on the list.

While Advanced Drainage Systems currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here