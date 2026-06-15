Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Cuts Position in Dollar General Corporation $DG

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG - Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,700,693 shares of the company's stock after selling 111,104 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 1.23% of Dollar General worth $358,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 808 shares of the company's stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 554 shares of the company's stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the company's stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Optimize Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 5,550 shares of the company's stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tevis Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.5% during the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 16,655 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on DG shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, April 10th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Daiwa Securities Group reduced their target price on Dollar General from $136.00 to $111.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Dollar General from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Dollar General from $138.00 to $116.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $131.27.

View Our Latest Analysis on DG

Key Stories Impacting Dollar General

Here are the key news stories impacting Dollar General this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple analysts raised longer-term earnings estimates for Dollar General, signaling improved profit expectations and supporting the stock’s outlook.

Multiple analysts raised longer-term earnings estimates for Dollar General, signaling improved profit expectations and supporting the stock’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: Wolfe Research reiterated an Outperform rating and a $165 price target, reflecting a constructive view on the shares.

Wolfe Research reiterated an Outperform rating and a $165 price target, reflecting a constructive view on the shares. Positive Sentiment: Coverage emphasized Dollar General’s appeal as a defensive retailer as consumers trade down amid inflation and economic uncertainty. Article Title

Coverage emphasized Dollar General’s appeal as a defensive retailer as consumers trade down amid inflation and economic uncertainty. Neutral Sentiment: Technical commentary says the stock is trying to stage a short-term turnaround after finding support near the $100 level, but the broader technical picture is still weak. Article Title

Technical commentary says the stock is trying to stage a short-term turnaround after finding support near the $100 level, but the broader technical picture is still weak. Neutral Sentiment: Dollar General announced officer appointments and a charitable donation to the American Red Cross, which are positive corporate updates but likely limited near-term stock impact. Article Title

Dollar General Price Performance

DG stock opened at $114.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.26. Dollar General Corporation has a 1 year low of $95.11 and a 1 year high of $158.23.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.11. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.63%.The firm had revenue of $10.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Dollar General has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.200-7.450 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corporation will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Dollar General's dividend payout ratio is currently 33.38%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation's prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General's stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

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