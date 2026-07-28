Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Decreases Holdings in Silvercorp Metals Inc. $SVM

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its position in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM - Free Report) by 43.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,189,057 shares of the company's stock after selling 4,054,420 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 2.35% of Silvercorp Metals worth $55,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 1,253.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 943,902 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,965,000 after purchasing an additional 874,170 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the 4th quarter worth $35,248,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the 3rd quarter worth $8,547,000. LOM Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Silvercorp Metals in the fourth quarter worth $1,309,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 147.1% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 617,663 shares of the company's stock worth $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 367,663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.30% of the company's stock.

Silvercorp Metals Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of SVM opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -243.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.31. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $15.77.

Silvercorp Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 23.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. Silvercorp Metals's dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SVM shares. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Silvercorp Metals to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Silvercorp Metals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $10.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Silvercorp Metals

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc is a Canadian-based precious metals company engaged in silver, lead and zinc production. The company's core operations are located in the provinces of Henan and Guangxi in the People's Republic of China, where it operates several underground mining and milling facilities. Silvercorp focuses on low‐cost, high‐grade silver projects, producing concentrates that are sold to smelting partners under long‐term offtake arrangements.

The company's principal assets include the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, which hosts multiple sub‐district mines, and the GC and HPG silver‐lead‐zinc projects in Guangxi Province.

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