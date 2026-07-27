Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Decreases Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. $JKHY

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY - Free Report) by 37.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 428,923 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 255,365 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.60% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $67,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 21.2% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the technology company's stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,184 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 6,159 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth $9,430,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,387 shares of the technology company's stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gregory R. Adelson bought 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $133.42 per share, with a total value of $266,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 21,036 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,623.12. The trade was a 10.51% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mimi Carsley bought 375 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $134.12 per share, for a total transaction of $50,295.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 6,007 shares in the company, valued at $805,658.84. This trade represents a 6.66% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $150.58 on Monday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.04 and a 1-year high of $193.39. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.28. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The business had revenue of $615.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The business's revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.780-6.870 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Jack Henry & Associates's payout ratio is presently 34.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JKHY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and set a $198.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $161.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a $165.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $186.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a leading provider of technology solutions and payment processing services for the financial services industry. Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Monett, Missouri, the company develops and supports a comprehensive suite of software and services designed to help banks, credit unions and other financial institutions streamline operations, improve customer engagement and manage risk.

The company's core processing platforms deliver end-to-end account processing, general ledger, deposit operations and loan servicing functionality.

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