Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Decreases Stock Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. $HRB

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB - Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,594,384 shares of the company's stock after selling 200,097 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 1.26% of H&R Block worth $50,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HRB. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in H&R Block in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 711 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 836 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 843 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company's stock.

H&R Block Trading Up 3.6%

HRB stock opened at $42.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.36. H&R Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.16 and a twelve month high of $55.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.49.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.77 by $0.25. H&R Block had a net margin of 18.90% and a negative return on equity of 211.62%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.38 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. H&R Block has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.100-5.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. H&R Block's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded H&R Block from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of H&R Block from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $41.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on HRB

About H&R Block

H&R Block NYSE: HRB is a leading provider of tax preparation services and software solutions, serving individual and small-business clients through a combination of retail offices, online platforms and mobile applications. The company offers assisted tax preparation at its network of retail offices, where clients work with trained tax professionals, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) software and online filing services designed to guide users through the complexities of federal and state tax returns.

Founded in 1955 by brothers Henry W.

Further Reading

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