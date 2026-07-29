Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Decreases Stock Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J - Free Report) by 43.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 327,432 shares of the company's stock after selling 247,418 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.28% of Jacobs Solutions worth $41,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 9,794 shares of the company's stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,193 shares of the company's stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 0.7% during the first quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 12,456 shares of the company's stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 10.4% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the company's stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the company's stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Up 4.2%

Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $140.86 on Wednesday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.68 and a twelve month high of $168.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.75, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.69.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 2.92%.The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.350 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Jacobs Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jacobs Solutions

In other news, CEO Robert V. Pragada bought 3,601 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $111.09 per share, for a total transaction of $400,035.09. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 333,755 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $37,076,842.95. The trade was a 1.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez bought 403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $121.93 per share, for a total transaction of $49,137.79. Following the acquisition, the director owned 12,251 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,493,764.43. This represents a 3.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders acquired a total of 4,257 shares of company stock worth $477,651 over the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

J has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $149.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $153.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Jacobs Solutions

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc, commonly known as Jacobs, is a global professional services firm that provides technical, engineering, scientific and project delivery expertise across a broad range of industries. Founded in 1947 by Joseph J. Jacobs in Pasadena, California, the company evolved from a regional engineering consultancy into a diversified provider of design, program and construction management, operations and maintenance, and scientific services for complex infrastructure and industrial programs.

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