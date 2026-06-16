Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Grows Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Free Report) by 127.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 839,854 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after acquiring an additional 469,846 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.29% of Becton, Dickinson and Company worth $162,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $555,000. Ally Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 26,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $5,046,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,711 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,627 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company's stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

NYSE BDX opened at $145.61 on Tuesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $127.59 and a twelve month high of $187.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $149.82 and a 200 day moving average of $173.58.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.13. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.35 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.520-12.720 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. Becton, Dickinson and Company's payout ratio is 106.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Research raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $189.00 to $163.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BofA reduced their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $177.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $182.73.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Becton, Dickinson and Company

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 2,764 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $404,511.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,122,355.05. This trade represents a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.48, for a total transaction of $166,628.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,272 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,922.56. The trade was a 7.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 4,013 shares of company stock valued at $593,434 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD's products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company's operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD's product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

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