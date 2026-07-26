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Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $101.74 Million Stock Position in ING Group, N.V. $ING

Written by MarketBeat
July 26, 2026
ING Group logo with Finance background
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Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its stake in ING Group, N.V. (NYSE:ING - Free Report) by 42.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,905,660 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 2,909,523 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.13% of ING Group worth $101,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MidFirst Bank bought a new stake in ING Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. YANKCOM Partnership increased its position in ING Group by 197.2% during the 4th quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 948 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Evergreen Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ING Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Binnacle Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of ING Group by 57.0% in the third quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 1,088 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ING Group by 359.9% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ING shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of ING Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of ING Group in a report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ING Group

ING Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ING opened at $32.84 on Friday. ING Group, N.V. has a 1 year low of $22.53 and a 1 year high of $33.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $31.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.34.

ING Group (NYSE:ING - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $616.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.86 billion. ING Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 27.68%. As a group, research analysts predict that ING Group, N.V. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ING Group Profile

(Free Report)

ING Group N.V. is a Dutch multinational financial services company headquartered in Amsterdam. Formed through the consolidation of Dutch financial businesses, ING operates as a banking and financial services group that serves retail, small and medium-sized enterprises, large corporates and institutional clients. The company is organized under a two-tier governance model common in the Netherlands, with an Executive Board responsible for day-to-day management and a Supervisory Board providing oversight.

ING's principal activities include retail and direct banking, commercial and wholesale banking, corporate lending, transaction services and cash management, and a range of investment and savings products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ING Group, N.V. (NYSE:ING - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ING Group (NYSE:ING)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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