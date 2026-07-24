Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $1.04 Billion Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,459,045 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 942,348 shares during the period. Arista Networks comprises 0.6% of Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership's portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.67% of Arista Networks worth $1,038,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Arista Networks alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $1,558,563,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 3,182.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,012,373 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $525,741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890,146 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,878,360 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,032,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934,098 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 4,240,951 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $520,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $198,285,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $184.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $189.74.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ANET

Arista Networks Stock Up 0.9%

NYSE:ANET opened at $176.53 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.80 and a 12-month high of $189.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.60. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $164.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.52.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 38.32%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Needham raised its price target on Arista Networks to $200 and maintained a Buy rating, signaling confidence in continued upside for the AI networking leader.

Needham raised its price target on Arista Networks to $200 and maintained a Buy rating, signaling confidence in continued upside for the AI networking leader. Positive Sentiment: Multiple recent articles highlight Arista as a beneficiary of expanding AI adoption, which supports the investment case for its data-center and enterprise networking products.

Multiple recent articles highlight Arista as a beneficiary of expanding AI adoption, which supports the investment case for its data-center and enterprise networking products. Positive Sentiment: Coverage also pointed to Arista’s new AI-driven VeloCloud security solution and AI zero-trust branch platform, both of which could help expand enterprise demand and deepen its product mix. Article Title

Coverage also pointed to Arista’s new AI-driven VeloCloud security solution and AI zero-trust branch platform, both of which could help expand enterprise demand and deepen its product mix. Positive Sentiment: Some commentary says Arista is still benefiting from strong 2026 momentum and may have more room to run after a strong first half of the year. Article Title

Some commentary says Arista is still benefiting from strong 2026 momentum and may have more room to run after a strong first half of the year. Neutral Sentiment: One valuation-focused piece argued the stock looks fairly priced by discounted cash flow but expensive on traditional multiples, creating a mixed picture for investors. Article Title

One valuation-focused piece argued the stock looks fairly priced by discounted cash flow but expensive on traditional multiples, creating a mixed picture for investors. Neutral Sentiment: Several other items were largely commentary or ranking pieces that reinforce Arista’s growth reputation but do not introduce a major new catalyst. Article Title

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 242,422 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.17, for a total transaction of $45,616,547.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,171,095 shares of the company's stock, valued at $973,044,946.15. This trade represents a 4.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Kenneth Duda sold 32,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total transaction of $4,482,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,976 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,817,678.08. This trade represents a 71.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,264,983 shares of company stock worth $376,175,065. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Arista Networks, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Arista Networks wasn't on the list.

While Arista Networks currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here