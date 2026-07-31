Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $15.64 Million Stock Position in Diversified Healthcare Trust $DHC

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC - Free Report) by 30.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,354,824 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 552,794 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.97% of Diversified Healthcare Trust worth $15,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get DHC alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHC. Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $970,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 579.4% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 381,632 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 325,457 shares during the period. Militia Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,422,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 12.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,041,966 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $4,595,000 after acquiring an additional 118,003 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,768,282 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $95,876,000 after purchasing an additional 205,285 shares in the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DHC stock opened at $8.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $3.18 and a 52-week high of $9.66. The company's 50 day moving average is $8.97 and its 200 day moving average is $7.65.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $366.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $380.18 million. Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 18.75% and a negative net margin of 21.10%.Diversified Healthcare Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.520-0.580 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. Diversified Healthcare Trust's dividend payout ratio is currently -3.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DHC shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Freedom Capital upgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, B. Riley Financial boosted their target price on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $9.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Diversified Healthcare Trust

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, ownership and management of healthcare properties across the United States. The company focuses on assets that serve the senior housing and post-acute care sectors, including skilled nursing facilities, assisted living communities, memory care centers and medical office buildings. By partnering with experienced operators, Diversified Healthcare Trust aims to generate stable, long-term cash flows through triple-net leases and percentage rent structures tailored to each property type.

The company's portfolio spans multiple states and encompasses a mix of single-tenant and multi-tenant properties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Diversified Healthcare Trust, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Diversified Healthcare Trust wasn't on the list.

While Diversified Healthcare Trust currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here