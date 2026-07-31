Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $16.03 Million Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company $SJM

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM - Free Report) by 972.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,221 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 150,725 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.16% of J. M. Smucker worth $16,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 238.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,924,282 shares of the company's stock worth $383,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765,559 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 6,854.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,527,962 shares of the company's stock valued at $165,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,991 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth about $92,960,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,392,300 shares of the company's stock worth $331,807,000 after purchasing an additional 850,943 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 339.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,029,222 shares of the company's stock worth $111,156,000 after buying an additional 794,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company's stock.

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 3.3%

NYSE SJM opened at $122.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $88.25 and a twelve month high of $127.64. The company has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.26. The business's fifty day moving average is $111.56 and its 200 day moving average is $105.51.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.26 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 17.18% and a negative net margin of 1.53%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker has set its FY 2027 guidance at 9.750-10.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker's previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. J. M. Smucker's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -338.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on SJM. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. BTIG Research set a $130.00 target price on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $115.00 price target on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Weiss Ratings raised J. M. Smucker from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $121.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SJM

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 3,630 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total value of $403,111.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 38,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,297,523.95. The trade was a 8.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total value of $583,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 15,795 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,843,118.55. The trade was a 24.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 18,533 shares of company stock worth $2,132,914 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company's stock.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company is a diversified food and beverage manufacturer and marketer known for a portfolio of well-established consumer brands. The company's main business activities include the production and distribution of fruit spreads, peanut butter, coffee and coffee filters, as well as pet food and pet snacks. Smucker's core product lines serve both retail and foodservice customers through grocery chains, mass merchandisers, club stores, convenience outlets and e-commerce channels.

Among its leading brands are Smucker's® fruit spreads, Jif® peanut butter, Folgers® and Dunkin'® coffees, and Café Bustelo® coffee.

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