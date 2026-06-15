Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $178.05 Million Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 61.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,242,409 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,970,762 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.05% of Procter & Gamble worth $178,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 165 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1,315.4% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Maseco LLP acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on PG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Erste Group Bank cut Procter & Gamble from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Evercore set a $162.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $160.78.

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Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $149.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $348.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.71. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $137.62 and a 1 year high of $167.25.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.16%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th were paid a $1.0885 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading

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