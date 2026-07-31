Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $19.74 Million Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. $SPSC

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC - Free Report) by 13,031.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,538 shares of the software maker's stock after acquiring an additional 351,838 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.97% of SPS Commerce worth $19,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the software maker's stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 2.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,134 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 545.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the software maker's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 137.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 83.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,132 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on SPSC shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $60.00 target price on SPS Commerce and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings lowered SPS Commerce from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of SPS Commerce from an "overweight" rating to an "underweight" rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $71.40.

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SPS Commerce Trading Down 5.1%

SPSC opened at $65.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 0.56. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.04 and a 12 month high of $124.08. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $58.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.27.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.19. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 11.92%.The company had revenue of $197.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.46 million. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. SPS Commerce has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.230 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.840-4.930 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

More SPS Commerce News

Here are the key news stories impacting SPS Commerce this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter adjusted earnings were $1.27 per share , above the $1.08 analyst consensus and up from $1.00 a year earlier. Revenue rose 5.6% to approximately $197.8 million , exceeding the $195.5 million estimate. SPS Commerce Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Second-quarter adjusted earnings were , above the $1.08 analyst consensus and up from $1.00 a year earlier. Revenue rose 5.6% to approximately , exceeding the $195.5 million estimate. Positive Sentiment: Adjusted EBITDA increased 19% to $66.6 million, and management said quarterly revenue and adjusted EBITDA exceeded the high end of its guidance range. Full-year adjusted EPS guidance of $4.84–$4.93 is well above the $4.46 consensus estimate. SPS Commerce Reports Strong Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Adjusted EBITDA increased 19% to $66.6 million, and management said quarterly revenue and adjusted EBITDA exceeded the high end of its guidance range. Full-year adjusted EPS guidance of is well above the $4.46 consensus estimate. Positive Sentiment: SPS Commerce repurchased $51.2 million of stock during the quarter, which may support per-share results and signal management’s confidence in the company’s valuation.

SPS Commerce repurchased $51.2 million of stock during the quarter, which may support per-share results and signal management’s confidence in the company’s valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Full-year revenue guidance of $788.4–$793.4 million is below the $797.6 million analyst estimate. The company expects its completed divestiture of the 3P Revenue Recovery business to reduce second-half revenue by about $10.5 million, although the transaction is expected to be neutral to adjusted EBITDA.

Full-year revenue guidance of $788.4–$793.4 million is below the $797.6 million analyst estimate. The company expects its completed divestiture of the 3P Revenue Recovery business to reduce second-half revenue by about $10.5 million, although the transaction is expected to be neutral to adjusted EBITDA. Neutral Sentiment: Third-quarter EPS guidance of $1.20–$1.23 is above the $1.18 consensus, but revenue guidance of $196.3–$198.3 million trails the $202.4 million estimate, highlighting continued concerns about top-line momentum. SPS Commerce Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Third-quarter EPS guidance of $1.20–$1.23 is above the $1.18 consensus, but revenue guidance of $196.3–$198.3 million trails the $202.4 million estimate, highlighting continued concerns about top-line momentum. Negative Sentiment: GAAP net income declined to $6.9 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, from $19.7 million, or $0.52, in the prior-year quarter. In addition, reported insider activity showed sales but no purchases over the past six months, a potential sentiment headwind.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc is a leading provider of cloud-based supply chain management solutions that enable seamless collaboration between retailers, suppliers and logistics providers. Through its robust network, SPS Commerce connects trading partners with electronic data interchange (EDI) capabilities, helping businesses automate order processing, inventory management and fulfillment workflows. The company's platform ensures data accuracy, accelerates order-to-cash cycles and reduces manual intervention, supporting a wide range of industries including retail, grocery, consumer goods and automotive.

The company offers a suite of services encompassing EDI, retail-ready compliance, order management and data analytics.

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