Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $274.98 Million Stock Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. $ALLY

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY - Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,071,504 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 444,756 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 1.97% of Ally Financial worth $274,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,610,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 19.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,938,680 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $467,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958,201 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 8,255.7% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,230,384 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $48,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,659 shares during the period. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the third quarter worth $45,733,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Ally Financial by 38.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,771,190 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $146,888,000 after buying an additional 1,056,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Ally Financial

In other news, insider Stephanie N. Richard sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.14, for a total value of $210,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 93,927 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,958,083.78. The trade was a 5.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 39,675 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $1,792,119.75. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 477,627 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,574,411.59. The trade was a 7.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Ally Financial Price Performance

ALLY opened at $44.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.31. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.90 and a 12-month high of $47.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.10.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.18. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 16.47%.The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. Ally Financial's payout ratio is 29.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALLY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Ally Financial from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ally Financial from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ally Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Ally Financial from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Ally Financial from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $54.14.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ALLY

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc is a leading digital financial services company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan. The company offers a comprehensive suite of banking, lending, and insurance products designed for retail and commercial customers. Through its online-only platform, Ally Bank provides checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and home mortgages, emphasizing competitive rates and user-friendly mobile and web experiences.

In addition to its banking operations, Ally Financial is a major player in automotive financing and leasing.

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