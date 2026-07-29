Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $38.14 Million Stock Position in Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. $OLLI

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI - Free Report) by 337.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414,338 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 319,615 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.68% of Ollie's Bargain Outlet worth $38,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 218.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 301.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 221 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 279 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 131.6% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 477 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Ollie's Bargain Outlet from $140.00 to $98.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Ollie's Bargain Outlet from $153.00 to $152.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Ollie's Bargain Outlet from $129.00 to $112.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Gordon Haskett reiterated an "accumulate" rating and set a $90.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ollie's Bargain Outlet has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $113.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OLLI

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of OLLI opened at $68.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.47. Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.29 and a 1 year high of $141.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.30.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Ollie's Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 9.13%.The firm had revenue of $658.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $661.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Ollie's Bargain Outlet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.450-4.550 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet is an American discount retailer specializing in closeout merchandise and surplus inventory across a broad range of categories. The company operates a no-frills retail format that offers branded and private-label products at significant markdowns. Its merchandise mix typically includes housewares, electronics, health and beauty items, food products, beauty supplies, books, toys, and seasonal goods.

Founded in 1982 by Oliver E. “Ollie” Rosenberg, the company is headquartered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

See Also

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