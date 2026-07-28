Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $44.27 Million Holdings in Waters Corporation $WAT

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT - Free Report) by 201.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,660 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after purchasing an additional 99,285 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.15% of Waters worth $44,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,423 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $41,222,000 after buying an additional 28,074 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Waters by 329.0% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,294 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Waters by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,751 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. acquired a new stake in Waters during the 1st quarter worth $942,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Waters by 1,662.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 64,273 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $24,413,000 after acquiring an additional 60,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company's stock.

Waters Stock Performance

WAT opened at $371.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20. The business's 50-day moving average price is $366.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.58. Waters Corporation has a 1 year low of $275.05 and a 1 year high of $414.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Waters (NYSE:WAT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.39. Waters had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 11.91%.The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. Waters's revenue for the quarter was up 91.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Waters has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.050 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 14.400-14.600 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Waters Corporation will post 14.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WAT shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Waters in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Waters in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Waters from $415.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $387.00 price objective on Waters in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of Waters in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waters presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $401.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WAT

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation is a global provider of analytical instruments, software and services for laboratory and research applications. The company designs, manufactures and sells technologies centered on liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, separation science, and related sample preparation and detection systems. Its product portfolio includes chromatographs, mass spectrometers, columns and consumables, laboratory informatics and workflow software, as well as technical support and training services that help customers run and interpret complex analyses.

Waters serves a wide range of end markets that include pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract research and testing laboratories, academic and government research institutions, clinical diagnostics, food and environmental testing, and industrial and chemical manufacturers.

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