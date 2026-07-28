Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $49.33 Million Stock Position in FormFactor, Inc. $FORM

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its stake in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM - Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 508,642 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 93,121 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.65% of FormFactor worth $49,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in FormFactor by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,509 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,542 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 499 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in FormFactor by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,385 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in FormFactor by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,073 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other FormFactor news, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 6,328 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total value of $793,531.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,375 shares in the company, valued at $674,025. The trade was a 54.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 2,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.49, for a total transaction of $424,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 29,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,404,268.77. This trade represents a 8.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,864,118. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FormFactor Stock Down 5.0%

NASDAQ FORM opened at $98.80 on Tuesday. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $160.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.56 and a beta of 1.22. The stock's 50 day moving average is $126.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $226.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $225.54 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 8.14%.FormFactor's quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. FormFactor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.650 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on FORM. Zacks Research cut FormFactor from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. B. Riley Financial raised FormFactor from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on FormFactor to $165.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore upgraded FormFactor from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut FormFactor from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $132.45.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FormFactor

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc NASDAQ: FORM is a leading provider of advanced test and measurement solutions for the semiconductor industry. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of high-performance wafer-level and package-level test interfaces used in wafer sort, characterization, reliability and failure analysis applications. By leveraging precision microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) and photolithographic processes, FormFactor delivers probe cards, analytical probes and test sockets that enable device makers to validate next-generation integrated circuits across logic, memory, RF, analog and power applications.

FormFactor's product portfolio includes custom probe cards for wafer probers, TEM-based analytical probes for material and device characterization, and socket solutions for burn-in and final test of packaged devices.

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