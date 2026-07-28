Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $51.89 Million Stock Holdings in Carnival Corporation $CCL

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its position in shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL - Free Report) by 59.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,005,179 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,924,960 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.16% of Carnival worth $51,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Carnival in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carnival by 381.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 962 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bettina Alejandra Deynes sold 43,058 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $1,209,929.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 69,238 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,945,587.80. This represents a 38.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Melius Research set a $36.00 price objective on Carnival in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Research raised Carnival from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Carnival to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Carnival from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Carnival in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $35.08.

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Carnival Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of Carnival stock opened at $27.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Carnival Corporation has a 12-month low of $23.45 and a 12-month high of $34.03. The business's 50 day moving average is $27.56 and its 200-day moving average is $28.00.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.69 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The firm's revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Carnival has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.220-2.220 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.350 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Carnival Corporation will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Carnival's payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation NYSE: CCL is a global cruise operator that provides leisure travel services through a portfolio of passenger cruise brands. The company's core business is operating cruise ships that offer multi-night voyages and associated vacation services, including onboard accommodations, dining, entertainment, spa and wellness offerings, casinos, youth programs, and organized shore excursions. Carnival markets cruise vacations to a broad range of consumers, from value-focused travelers to premium and luxury segments, through differentiated brand positioning and onboard experiences.

Its operating structure comprises multiple well-known cruise brands that target distinct geographic and demographic markets.

Further Reading

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