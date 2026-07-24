Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $678.89 Million Stock Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,709,276 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 51,328 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.71% of Vertiv worth $678,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vertiv alerts: Sign Up

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VRT. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Vertiv by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Sankala Group LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vertiv by 211.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VRT shares. KeyCorp began coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Thursday. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Vertiv from $435.00 to $418.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vertiv from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Glj Research raised shares of Vertiv from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $343.48.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRT

Trending Headlines about Vertiv

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:

Positive Sentiment: Vertiv announced it is expanding manufacturing and testing capacity at its Tognana Campus near Padua, a sign it is investing to meet stronger demand for its critical digital infrastructure products.

Vertiv announced it is expanding manufacturing and testing capacity at its Tognana Campus near Padua, a sign it is investing to meet stronger demand for its critical digital infrastructure products. Positive Sentiment: The company said it is helping deploy NVIDIA DGX GB300 AI computing capability at the Naval Postgraduate School, highlighting continued traction for Vertiv’s power, liquid cooling, rack, and installation services in high-density AI systems. Article Title

The company said it is helping deploy NVIDIA DGX GB300 AI computing capability at the Naval Postgraduate School, highlighting continued traction for Vertiv’s power, liquid cooling, rack, and installation services in high-density AI systems. Positive Sentiment: Several analyst and growth-focused articles reinforced the view that Vertiv has above-average financial growth and could continue benefiting from AI data center demand and rising 2026 guidance.

Several analyst and growth-focused articles reinforced the view that Vertiv has above-average financial growth and could continue benefiting from AI data center demand and rising 2026 guidance. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary also noted that VRT’s rally has cooled after a big run earlier this year, suggesting some investors may be pausing to reassess valuation after strong gains.

Recent commentary also noted that VRT’s rally has cooled after a big run earlier this year, suggesting some investors may be pausing to reassess valuation after strong gains. Neutral Sentiment: Articles ahead of next week’s earnings suggested Wall Street expects another solid report, which could keep sentiment constructive but does not by itself confirm a new catalyst.

Articles ahead of next week’s earnings suggested Wall Street expects another solid report, which could keep sentiment constructive but does not by itself confirm a new catalyst. Negative Sentiment: One recent market recap said VRT dipped more than the broader market in the prior session, reflecting short-term volatility even as the longer-term growth story remains intact.

Vertiv Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE VRT opened at $303.91 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $118.70 and a twelve month high of $379.93. The business's fifty day moving average is $314.86 and its 200 day moving average is $273.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $116.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.03.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 14.37%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio is presently 6.28%.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Vertiv, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Vertiv wasn't on the list.

While Vertiv currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here